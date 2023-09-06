The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change's ambitious On-Site Transformation Project, aims to swiftly rehabilitate 11 provinces affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes and facilitate the return of disaster victims to their homes, has garnered substantial support in Kahramanmaraş. To date, an impressive 35,395 applications have been submitted by the resilient residents of the city.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Mayor Hayrettin Güngör of Kahramanmaraş Metropolitan Municipality expressed the deep interest of earthquake survivors in the city toward the On-Site Transformation Project. This transformative process, initiated through the e-Government application, encompasses not only severely affected structures but also those with moderate damage.

Güngör emphasized that loans and grants are provided in accordance with the construction phases, with 29,116 applications for housing and 6,279 for workplace rehabilitation already processed by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change within the framework of the project.

Kahramanmaraş has approximately 82,000 residences and 30,000 village houses eligible for transformation. Güngör noted that around 110,000 residences and workplaces fall within the scope of entitlement, all of which are slated for construction within the stipulated timeframe.

Extending gratitude to the president and all contributors, Güngör underlined the extensive efforts underway to rebuild and redesign the city in terms of entitlement, urban planning, and on-site transformation.

Güngör also highlighted the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change's intensive work in the city center, with the transformation project progressing rapidly in the vicinity of Trabzon and Azerbaijan Streets.

Moreover, Güngör shared insights into the project's broader goal of making the city more resilient to earthquakes by reinforcing both its infrastructure and residences, all while adhering to the requisite regulations.

Güngör emphasized that the project represents an opportunity for residents to remain in their cherished communities, fostering the preservation of memories, stories, friendships and family bonds. He highlighted the project's role in enabling residents to rebuild their lives and neighborhoods with a strong sense of community.