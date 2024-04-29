Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that the organized crime group led by Sezai Gülmez was dismantled in the "Mahzen-34" ("Vault-34" in English) operation held in Istanbul.

Minister Yerlikaya, in a statement on his social media account, provided information that nine suspects, including the leader of the organization, Gülmez, were captured in the operation.

Yerlikaya stated that as a result of the operations carried out by the Istanbul Police Department Organized Crime Branch under the coordination of the General Directorate of Security's Directorate of Smuggling and Organized Crime, it was determined that the members of the organized crime group led by Gülmez committed crimes such as establishing an organization to commit crimes, attempted murder, numerous Molotov cocktail and armed attacks on workplaces, deliberately endangering public safety, violating Law No. 6136, threats and property damage.

Yerlikaya also mentioned that three unlicensed pistols, numerous magazines and ammunition were seized as a result of the operation, and he emphasized that they will dismantle and bring to justice organized crime groups of any size, praising the police who conducted the operation.