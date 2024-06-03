In Antalya, architect Bora Dumlupınar, 43, suffered severe injuries in a workplace accident and was declared brain dead in the hospital where he was being treated. His organs were donated by his family, providing hope to six patients.

Living in the Muratpaşa district, Bora Dumlupınar, a former president of the Antalya Branch of the Contemporary Business People's Association and father of three, fell from a height in a workplace in Akdeniz Yeni Sanayi on May 23. Upon notification to the 112 Emergency Call Center by bystanders, a medical team arrived and transported him to Akdeniz University Hospital after initial treatment. Dumlupınar was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit, where he was treated until brain death occurred on May 29. Officials from the Tuncer Karpuzoğlu Organ Transplant Institute at Akdeniz University met with Dumlupınar's family to explain the importance of organ donation. The family chose to donate all of Bora Dumlupınar's organs.

Hope for other patients

Through surgeries performed at the Tuncer Karpuzoğlu Organ Transplant Center, Dumlupınar's two kidneys were successfully transplanted to female patients aged 34 and 43. His other tissues were transferred to a tissue bank, benefiting three patients. The donated liver was transplanted to a 53-year-old patient. After a ceremony at the funeral home, Bora Dumlupınar was laid to rest.

Emphasizing the importance of organ donation, Bora Dumlupınar's brother, Beşir Dumlupınar said: "Unfortunately, my brother suffered a brain trauma resulting from a tragic accident, falling from a high place related to his work. Being aware of the importance of organ donation, we chose to donate his organs with the thought of giving life to others. He gave hope to six people. May Allah grant a long life to his remaining children. He was my only brother. Everyone should be aware of organ donation. You may experience such an accident, and you may need an organ tomorrow. Everyone should have this awareness to sustain and continue each other. Let there be life and hope for everyone. May Allah rest his soul in peace. We will never forget him."