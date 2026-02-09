The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has completed the restoration of a historic Ottoman-era theater in the old city district of Libya’s capital, Tripoli, reopening the long-abandoned building as the Libyan National Children’s Theater.

The restoration was carried out in cooperation with Libya’s Ministry of Culture. The theater, which had remained unused for years, has been refurbished and reopened with a modern design while preserving its historical character.

Libya’s Minister of Culture, Mebruke Tugi, said the theater had remained closed for many years before being restored by TIKA and reopened as the Libyan National Children’s Theater.

Tugi said the restoration project was implemented under the memorandum of understanding signed between Libya’s Ministry of Culture and Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and carried out through TIKA’s technical and institutional support.

She added that the Ministry of Culture plans to actively use the venue in the coming period for theater productions and artistic activities aimed at children, positioning the theater as a dedicated cultural space for younger audiences.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Tripoli, Güven Begeç, said relations between Türkiye and Libya are strategic and long-standing in nature.

Thanking Libya’s Ministry of Culture and TIKA for their cooperation, Begeç described the restoration as one of the most meaningful initiatives implemented by TIKA, noting that the building represents a significant historical legacy that will now serve children and future generations.

TIKA Tripoli Coordinator Ali Suha Bacanakgil said the historical ties between Türkiye and Libya date back nearly 500 years, emphasizing that the theater is part of the Ottoman heritage left in Libya.

He said the building was constructed in the early 1900s during the reign of Sultan Abdulhamid, but over time became unusable and was left abandoned.

Referring to the cooperation protocol signed between the two ministries, Bacanakgil said TIKA proposed restoring the structure to Libya’s Ministry of Culture, and the proposal was positively received.

He added that the restoration was completed within six months, noting that the theater has a seating capacity of 110 and that the entire hall was fully renovated.

According to Bacanakgil, traditional Ottoman motifs were incorporated into the interior design, while the stage was equipped with a portable system that allows it to be raised or lowered based on performance needs.