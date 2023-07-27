In a remarkable achievement, the Marmaray, the undersea railway tunnel connecting Europe and Asia under the Bosporus, has carried a staggering 1 billion passengers in the past decade. Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced this, hailing the project's success and vital role in Türkiye's transportation landscape.

In a written statement released on July 25, Uraloğlu expressed his pride in the Marmaray's milestone, highlighting its significance on a global scale. He revealed that the number of passengers transported through the Marmaray has surpassed the entire population of the European continent, comprising 64 countries with approximately 745 million people. Such a feat is a testament to the railway's exceptional investment and operational triumph.

Uraloğlu emphasized that the Marmaray ranks among the most crucial railway projects in the world, solidifying its position as a symbol of progress and connectivity for Türkiye and internationally. Looking ahead, he shared ambitious goals, stating that their target for 2023 is to transport an estimated 203,000 passengers daily through this remarkable line.

The railway boasts the world's deepest immersed tube tunnel used by rail systems, plunging to an astounding depth of 60.46 meters (198 feet). What began with five stations has now expanded to an extensive network of 43 stations, spanning an impressive 76.6 kilometers (47. 6 miles).

Uraloğlu underlined the vast capacity of the Marmaray, with a daily capability of conducting 287 trips and accommodating 877,072 passengers. The railway's fleet of 440 train cars, comprising 34 sets of 10 cars and 20 sets of five cars, ensures efficient and reliable service to the public.

Beyond its significance for passenger transportation, the Marmaray also plays a pivotal role in freight transportation. The uninterrupted rail link from London to Beijing via the Marmaray has garnered attention and acclaim. High-speed trains utilize the tunnel to reach Halkalı, while domestic and international freight trains pass through during nighttime, enhancing trade and connectivity.

Inaugurated in 2013, the Marmaray has excelled in passenger numbers and made history as the first freight train to traverse the Iron Silk Road, connecting Europe to China through the Marmaray line. This accomplishment cements Marmaray's position as a transformative force in the realm of transportation, propelling Türkiye as a crucial junction for global trade and transit.

As the nation celebrates this remarkable milestone, the Marmaray's continued success promises to reshape the future of transportation, forging stronger bonds between continents and enhancing Türkiye's pivotal role in the world economy.