In the wake of the Feb. 6 Kahramanmaraş tremors that ravaged 11 cities across the southeastern region of the country, Diyarbakır has taken resolute action, demolishing nearly 2,738 out of 5,459 structurally compromised buildings that bore the brunt of the devastation.

Under the orchestrated collaboration of the Governorship, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Provincial Directorate of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, the Metropolitan Municipality, district governorships, and municipal bodies, launched an ongoing concerted effort to mitigate the aftermath.

The initiative, now under the Investment Monitoring and Coordination Presidency (YIKOB), exhibits accelerated momentum in demolishing the extensively marred structures strewn throughout the city.

Preceding the demolition work, precautionary evacuation measures are taken in the vicinity of the deteriorated buildings in response to the post-earthquake peril they pose. Specialized teams, complemented by vigilant police oversight, have diligently supervised and ensured security throughout the meticulous demolition process.

Nearly 2,738 buildings, constituting a significant proportion of the total heavily damaged structures, have been demolished. The impending demolition of the remaining structures is projected to conclude within an estimated 1.5 months.

Deputy Governor and YIKOB Chairperson Abdullah Çiftçi affirmed the relentless commitment devoted to swiftly addressing the ruins left in the catastrophe's wake. He outlined the phased approach, stating that after identifying the heavily compromised buildings, the focused undertaking of their removal promptly followed.

Çiftçi emphasized the gravity and intricacy of the task at hand, noting the inherent sensitivity required in the urban environment. "We are executing these demolitions within the living fabric of Diyarbakır. The use of explosives is not an option due to the presence of ongoing life in the city. Instead, we employ machinery with precision and sensitivity. I am grateful that the process has proceeded smoothly thus far. Our commitment remains steadfast in maintaining this exacting approach," he said.

Laying forth a plea to the community for their support, Çiftçi acknowledged the temporary inconveniences and airborne debris that accompany the demolition process. He underscored the overall safety of the city's populace, affirming the stringent measures undertaken to secure all affected structures. The collaborative endeavor, entailing YIKOB, the Metropolitan Municipality, district governorships and stakeholders, remains dedicated to the expeditious completion of this arduous phase.

Furthermore, Çiftçi noted the pending decision from the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change concerning the course of action for moderately impaired buildings within the city. Anticipating this decision, he assured that corresponding actions would be executed in accordance with the directive.