Pakistani volunteers have continued putting efforts in the wake of the devastating earthquakes that struck the country's southeastern region on Feb. 6, which cost over 50,000 lives and wreaked havoc on 11 cities, and affected countless others.

Half a year since the tragedy, both national and international volunteers remain steadfast on the ground, offering crucial assistance to those who have endured immeasurable loss. One prominent organization making a significant impact is the Muslim Hands Association, a U.K.-based Pakistani nonprofit organization, that has reached out to more than 1.3 million survivors, committed to sustained collaboration.

The association's dedicated efforts are being carried out through a combined force of Pakistani and Turkish staff and volunteers. Their collective endeavor not only aids the survivors but also stands as a testament to the enduring bond between Pakistan and Türkiye. Muhammad Osman Ali, president of the Muslim Hands Association and a Türkiye Scholarships alumni, spoke about his team's tireless work in the region.

The Turkish chapter of Muslim Hands was established in 2019, said Ali, and revealed that an impressive $2 million in aid has been allocated to Hatay so far. He stated: "For a decade, I have been engaged in humanitarian service across various countries during times of emergency. Yet, I have never witnessed a disaster of this magnitude before. Our initial response involved the distribution of tents, bedding, blankets, water, hot meals, clothing and footwear to the earthquake-affected areas. Additionally, we supported local health centers to enhance their capacity to serve the victims."

One of the most notable contributions by Muslim Hands was the establishment of a container city in Antakya. They donated containers to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) as part of the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality Camp. Ali shared that the initial challenges were daunting, but the association's perseverance stemmed from a deep-seated belief in cultivating hope and resilience within the affected communities.

Meanwhile, Pakistan rapidly dispatched a 33-member Pakistan Army Urban Search and Rescue Team to Türkiye, among the first to provide assistance after the disaster. Moreover, members of Pakistan's federal Cabinet voluntarily donated a month's salary to the relief fund for Türkiye. Simultaneously, federal government employees from grades 18 to 22 contributed a day's salary to the premier's fund, further exemplifying the bilateral friendship between the two nations.