The first trial regarding the murder of 14-year-old Ahmet Mattia Minguzzi, who was fatally stabbed at a market in Kadıköy, Istanbul, started today. The session began at 10 a.m. at the Anadolu Second Juvenile Heavy Penal Court in the Anadolu Justice Palace in Kartal.

Attending the trial are Minguzzi’s father, Andrea Minguzzi, his mother, cellist Yasemin Akıncılar, their relatives and the defense lawyers.

Before the trial, Yasemin Minguzzi gave an emotional statement, expressing, "I am waiting for thousands of people to come. Lawyers, doctors and teachers should not leave me alone."

The family’s lawyer, Dr. Rezan Epözdemir, shared that the Minguzzi family has received death threats through social media and has initiated legal proceedings. Epözdemir also mentioned that security measures were requested in Kartal due to the threats against the family.

Epözdemir emphasized that they will push for the "heaviest sentence" for the suspects accused of killing Ahmet.

In a disturbing development, Epözdemir also revealed that Ahmet's grave was attacked early this morning. He posted photos of the cemetery and stated, "Our client's only child, Ahmet Minguzzi, has been attacked at his grave this morning. I have spoken with law enforcement and they are investigating the incident."

In response, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality confirmed the lack of footage from the area of the incident, as the cemetery's security cameras only cover the vicinity of the security booth. The municipality reassured that they are closely monitoring the investigation in coordination with law enforcement.

Epözdemir reiterated that the family’s primary expectation is the administration of justice, revealing the material truth and ensuring that the children involved in this crime are held accountable in a precedent-setting manner. He stated, "We will continue our legal fight until the end."

The lawyer also pointed out that the family has requested future reforms to the law regarding crimes committed against minors, calling for more severe and specific regulations.

Regarding the suspects, Epözdemir stated that they should be prosecuted under Article 82 of the Turkish Penal Code for "intentional murder of a child," which mandates life imprisonment. However, since the suspects were aged 15 and 16 at the time of the crime, they will be tried under Article 31, meaning they could face 18 to 24 years in prison instead.

What happened to Ahmet Minguzzi?

Ahmet Minguzzi was attacked with a knife on Jan. 24 in a market in Kadıköy, where he had gone with friends to buy skateboarding equipment. The dispute began when the attackers questioned Minguzzi and his friends, accusing them of being bikers. The conversation escalated when Minguzzi responded, "This is a skateboard, my friend."

The market vendors intervened twice to separate the parties, but the third confrontation led to one of the attackers stabbing Minguzzi three times with a knife, while the other kicked him as he lay on the ground. The attack was captured on security cameras and shared widely, sparking public outrage.

Ahmet Minguzzi was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 9. In the aftermath, Minguzzi’s mother, Yasemin Minguzzi, has led a public campaign for justice, promising to raise awareness globally for her son’s case.