Two new chicks have joined the penguin family, one of the cutest members of the Bursa Zoo. With the birth of these three new chicks, the number of penguins in the zoo has risen to 23.

African penguins born at the Bursa Zoo are attracting intense interest from visitors. While the penguins enjoy their pool time in the zoo's habitats, the new chicks try adapting to their new nests. The chicks are being cared for in their natural environments under the watchful eyes of their mothers.

Ali Aydın takes care of the African penguins at the Bursa Zoo. He said: "We have 23 penguins, including two chicks. The first 14 came, and now the number has risen to 23. Two chicks were born this year."

He continued: "Taking care of penguins is more challenging due to climate adaptation needs. They are currently suitable for our climate, but we are improving conditions. They have been here for about eights years, and we aim to provide suitable conditions for their reproduction."

"Penguins have feeding programs twice a day with various fish. They can shelter comfortably up to 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit). As their name suggests, African penguins can live in hot weather. Their average life span can be up to 19 years." he also added.