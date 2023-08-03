The construction of village houses and earthquake-resistant homes in Türkiye's earthquake-stricken region continues to gain pace nearly six months after the powerful tremors that caused unprecedented destruction, razing dozens of buildings to the ground and leaving at least 50,000 people killed.

According to the data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA), constructing the new earthquake-resistant village units using fiber composite blocks is nearing completion in Gaziantep's Nurdağı.

The rough construction of the village house and a three-story building under construction in Alparslan Türkeş Container City in the district has also been finished. Electrical and infrastructure work, as well as insulation, along with the installment of the windows and external doors, have been completed while the painting process is nearing completion.

Thanks to efficient materials, a 400-square-meter (4,305-square-foot) village house produced from recycled materials such as fiberglass and mineral powder can be quickly constructed.

Speaking to AA, project coordinator Erkan Güngör noted that the products used in production are domestic. Güngör stated that the material contains fiberglass and mineral powder, making the product more durable.

"The material is 10 times more durable and 10 times lighter than regular brick. Although it is strong on its own due to its modular interlocking system, it is as robust as tunnel molds. The material itself is non-flammable," he maintained.

"We started in mid-June and laid the foundation. Now the entire frame structure is complete. Internal plastering, suspended ceilings, external facades and exterior window frames are finished. Electrical and mechanical infrastructure installations are complete. Only floor coverings remain. We will complete the remaining tasks within 10-15 days," Güngör noted.

At the same time, the work on the construction of 4,562 permanent residences, the foundations of which were laid by the Housing Development Administration (TOKI), continues in the province of Şanlıurfa, one of 11 provinces inflicted by the Feb. 6 disaster. Some 16,782 permanent housing units are expected to be built in this province, as per AA.

The houses started in the Eyyübiye, Karaköprü and Birecik districts for the survivors of the disaster, and the village houses built in rural neighborhoods are rising in stages. Out of 366 homes with 19 blocks under construction in Eyyübiye, the painting process has started on the exterior of the blocks whose facade cladding has been completed.

A general view of newly constructed buildings in Şanliurfa, Türkiye, Aug. 3, 2023. (AA Photo)

Some stages of sample flats have also been completed.

Similarly, the work continues in nearly 30,000 permanent residences to be built throughout the highly impacted province of Hatay.

Hatay Governor Mustafa Masatlı told AA that after the great earthquake disaster, the state mobilized with all its means to heal the wounds of survivors.

"In this context, first of all, the construction of tens of thousands of residences has been started by TOKI for our citizens to return to their permanent homes from tent and container cities. As of now, 30,749 permanent homes in Hatay have been started. The foundation of the residence has been laid. The construction process of other permanent residences continues within the framework of the determined schedule," Musatlı said.

The construction works under the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change via TOKI continue uninterruptedly and are planned to be completed within the specified time framework.

Explaining that the intense work is continuing, Masatlı stated that the state had used all the means to settle the citizens in their permanent residences as soon as possible.

Senior civil engineer Ibrahim Halil Fincan stated that he is the project manager of 2,313 houses built in Antakya's Gülderen neighborhood.

"We immediately carried out ground survey and drilling works in our construction site works that we started a short time ago. We prepared our static and reinforced concrete projects in accordance with our ground survey and drilling works and earthquake regulations," Fincan said.

"Our buildings have a raft foundation system and all buildings are built with a reinforced concrete curtain system. The environment and infrastructure arrangement also is part of our work; we work round the clock to deliver the homes in the stated time," he said.

Authorities have pledged a swift recovery following the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes that struck Türkiye's southeast and parts of northern Syria on Feb. 6. According to the projections, the government plans on completing the construction of 319,000 houses within the first year after the earthquakes.