Lake Beyşehir, located in the central province of Konya in Türkiye, has become a magnet for nature and photography enthusiasts as boat tours offering glimpses into stunning water lilies blanketing its surface continue to gain popularity.

The magnificent flowers that open with the sun and close during the hottest part of the day have entered their prime blooming season.

The interest shown in an area among the reeds on the coast of the Çiftlik neighborhood, which the locals call the "lily garden," continues to increase yearly.

Responding to the increasing demand, fishing and sightseeing boats have begun organizing trips to the region, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of the water lilies.

A man maneuvers his boat through the water lilies, Lake Beyşehir, Konya, Türkiye, July 18, 2023. (AA Photo)

Ibrahim Erdoğan, manager of Nilüfer Tourism Cooperative, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the water lilies cover an expansive area of approximately 7 kilometers (4.34 miles) from the shores of Lake Beyşehir.

"We initiated our first activities last year by inviting guests from fishing boats to this area for promotional purposes. Witnessing the rising interest, we realized this place emerged as a natural attraction. To cater to our guests' needs, we acquired excursion boats and established the tourism cooperative with our local friends, allowing us to provide guided tours," Erdoğan explained.

Additionally, he highlighted that the lake has emerged as a favored destination among visitors from surrounding cities and international visitors.

A view from above of a water lily in full bloom on the lake, Konya, Türkiye, July 18, 2023. (AA Photo)

The water lilies grace the lake from May to September, reaching their peak beauty during May, June and July when the pristine white flowers blossom, casting an enchanting spell over the landscape.