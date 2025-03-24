Istanbul police have detained 12 suspects in connection with the armed attack on Iraq's Consulate General in Şişli, which authorities believe was carried out in retaliation for the capture of a criminal in Iraq. According to a report by Demirören News Agency (DHA), the attack was carried out by two assailants on a motorcycle using long-barreled weapons.

The attack took place on March 21 at around 9:45 p.m. in Esentepe, where two suspects arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire with a long-barreled weapon at the consulate building before fleeing the scene. While no injuries were reported, nine bullets struck the building.

Shortly after the attack, a motorcycle accident occurred on the Northern Marmara Highway. Police responding to the crash identified the injured individuals, Ö.Ç. and S.H., who is under 18, as the perpetrators of the attack. Both were taken into custody.

Following their interrogation, police expanded the investigation, uncovering a criminal organization's safe house in Silivri. Subsequent operations led to the arrest of F.K., along with F.Ş. and H.T., both under 18, in Izmir. Additionally, suspects M.C.K., S.Ö., Ü.M.S., K.B. and K.K. were detained.

Authorities also arrested Y.A., who had assisted two of the suspects in escaping and finding shelter after the attack. The mastermind behind the attack, identified as B.E., was captured in an operation in Şişli.

During searches at the suspects' residences, police seized the long-barreled weapon used in the attack, a stolen motorcycle and a vehicle belonging to the criminal organization.

According to DHA, the attack was carried out as retaliation for the capture of a criminal in Iraq. The Istanbul Police Department’s Organized Crime Division continues its investigation, and the 12 suspects remain in custody as legal proceedings progress.