Istanbul-based authorities have taken 113 suspects into custody following a nationwide operation targeting an organized crime group accused of illegally facilitating Turkish citizenship for foreigners, resulting in an estimated $181.2 million loss in foreign currency inflows.

The operation, coordinated across 19 provinces, was carried out by the Istanbul Police Department’s Anti-Smuggling and Border Gates Branch.

The investigation began after a complaint was submitted to the Presidential Communication Center (CIMER) alleging that certain foreigners had obtained Turkish citizenship through irregular and high-cost appraisal reports. Confidential witness statements and field research revealed that the organized crime group conducted fictitious financial transactions, bypassing the legal requirement for sufficient foreign currency to enter Türkiye, while charging applicants substantial fees.

Authorities discovered that the group used falsified high-value property appraisal reports to secure citizenship illegally. Properties that were “sold” through these transactions were later returned to their original owners or associates, with foreign applicants forced to sign promissory notes to guarantee compliance. This method, reportedly nicknamed “BABATAK” by the organization, allowed hundreds of foreigners to obtain citizenship unlawfully.

A Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) report indicated that 451 foreigners and their families received a total of 1,198 Turkish citizenships in exchange for $50,000 per person. The illicit activities caused Türkiye to lose approximately $181.2 million in foreign currency inflows.

Following the investigation, the Public Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for 131 suspects, including the ringleader, two managers, 46 members of the organization and 82 real estate experts. During the operation, 104 suspects were initially arrested, and an additional nine were taken into custody in follow-up actions.

The suspects underwent police processing and health checks before being referred to the Büyükçekmece courthouse in Istanbul.