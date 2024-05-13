An operation conducted at Istanbul Airport led to the seizure of nearly 1,500 tarantulas and scorpions intended to be smuggled to the U.S., with Lorenzo Prendini, the director of the American Museum of Natural History who attempted to smuggle the endemic species in his luggage, detained in the incident.

The Istanbul Police Department's Anti-Smuggling Unit, in collaboration with airport authorities, carried out a significant operation. During the operation, approximately 1,500 poisonous animals, including scorpions, tarantulas and spiders endemic to Türkiye, were found in 58 clip-sealed bags. Additionally, 88 plastic tubes containing liquids were also confiscated.

The DNA information of these endemic species of poisonous animals living in Türkiye can be used in medication production. One liter of medicine derived from scorpion venom has a market value of around $10 million (TL 322 million).

The investigation into Prendini continues under the charge of violating Law No. 5607. Footage of the operation and the seized animals has been released, showing the moments of the apprehension of the American suspected of endemic animal smuggling.

Smuggling of species like tarantulas and scorpions is a significant aspect of the illegal wildlife trade, a global issue with far-reaching consequences. Demand for these creatures comes from collectors, pet enthusiasts and individuals seeking them for traditional medicine or cultural practices, driving a lucrative illegal trade market.

However, this trade poses severe threats to the populations of these species in the wild. The illegal collection and trafficking of tarantulas and scorpions can result in habitat destruction, disruption of ecosystems, and ultimately, endangerment or extinction of these species.

To combat these issues, many countries have implemented laws and regulations to protect these species. For instance, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) regulates the international trade of these species. Despite these measures, smuggling activities persist due to the high profits involved.

Enforcement agencies such as customs, border patrols and wildlife authorities play a crucial role in combating illegal smuggling. However, it's essential to recognize that conservation efforts are equally important. These efforts include raising awareness about the ecological importance of these species, supporting conservation programs and promoting sustainable practices.