Fishermen relying on the Gulf of Antalya for their livelihoods are facing an alarming concern, the escalating pollution is decimating the local fish population, making it harder for the fishermen to make their ends meet.

A decade ago, these fishermen used to haul in substantial catches of around 30 kilograms (66.14 pounds). However, in recent times, their return has dwindled to a mere 3 to 5 kilograms, with some returning empty-handed due to the noticeable decline in the fish they catch.

Professor Mehmet Gökoğlu from Akdeniz University Faculty of Fisheries expressed distress over the uncontrolled pollution observed at the water edges flowing into the bay and along the shoreline. Gökoğlu's observations were echoed by Cemal Talas, president of the Antalya Fishing Shelter New Port Fisheries Cooperative, who suggested that certain hotels might be contributing to the pollution by disposing of waste into the sea.

One of the primary concerns for fishermen is the proliferation of puffer fish, which originated from the Red Sea and has proven harmful to both fishing nets and the overall population of economically valuable fish species. These invasive species feed on fish and their eggs, adversely affecting the ecological balance.

Fishermen are returning empty-handed, lamenting the decrease in fish populations within Antalya Bay. They attribute this decline to pollution caused by chemical and solid waste, making fishing an increasingly arduous task.

According to Talas, the notable decline in the fish population is due to lionfish and puffer fish disrupting the marine ecosystem over the past four to five years. He emphasized the role of waste, especially from hotels, in polluting the bay and remarked that fish prefer clean water.

The dire situation has not escaped the notice of boat owners who depend on fishing for their livelihoods. They too report a significant decline in their catch compared to previous years. Lütfi Evgin, a fisherman witnessing a continuous drop in the fish population over the last decade, highlighted the detrimental impact of rainfall, climate change and increased waste, particularly chemical pollution, on the sea's ecological health, emphasizing that although the sea may appear clean, it's far from suitable for sustaining fish populations.

Other fishermen echoed similar sentiments. Mesut Özdemir highlighted the challenging factors affecting their livelihoods, including adverse weather conditions, costly equipment and the ongoing struggle to earn a living from fishing. Özdemir expressed concern over the extensive pollution in the sea, attributing it to the adverse conditions faced by fishermen.

Yalçın Kubatlar a local fisherman shared a stark contrast in the catch rate, reminiscing about times when they used to catch a minimum of 20 kilograms of fish. However, he lamented that recent fishing trips have been futile, returning empty-handed, with a significant decline in their catch. Kubatlar cited an instance where he only managed to catch 15 kilograms of fish in a year, and more recently, a mere 1.5 kilograms of fish over three consecutive days.

Gökoğlu, involved in taking regular sea and river samples in collaboration with Akdeniz University and Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, shed light on their examination protocols. He pointed out the alarming levels of pollution near water sources flowing into the bay and along the shorelines. Gökoğlu emphasized the prevalence of solid waste, stressing the detrimental impact on the rivers and the Gulf of Antalya. He urged for strict penalties to be imposed on individuals or entities responsible for polluting the waters.

Furthermore, Gökoğlu underscored the significance of the sea to Antalya's economy, highlighting the distressing sight of solid waste, pesticide containers carelessly discarded near hotels, and the pervasive presence of plastic waste. He highlighted the worrisome cycle where plastic waste from the sea finds its way back through the fish, ultimately affecting the community.