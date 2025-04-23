A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 shook Istanbul on Wednesday, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, one of the strongest quakes to strike the city of 16 million in recent years.

"An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude occurred in Silivri, Marmara Sea, Istanbul," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X, adding that it was felt in the surrounding provinces.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan immediately conveyed his best wishes to the citizens, saying that the government is following developments closely. "The ministers of the Interior, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, Health, the governor of Istanbul, and the president of AFAD received information about the earthquakes in Istanbul," he added.

Environment Minister Murat Kurum went to Istanbul to conduct investigations regarding the earthquakes.

There were no immediate reports of damage, but people evacuated buildings as the quake hit and shook the city, located on the European and Asian shores of the Bosporus.

The Istanbul Governorate said: "As of now, no demolition notice has been received and our relevant units are continuing their field scanning efforts."

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 12:49 p.m. (9:49 a.m. GMT), was in the area of Silivri, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the west of Istanbul. It was at a depth of 6.92 kilometers, AFAD said.

Residents left their homes and apartments following the tremors, which were clearly felt in the city centre.

AFAD warned people in the region against entering damaged buildings.

Türkiye is crossed by two major fault lines, and earthquakes are frequent. Experts believe that a large earthquake is overdue in the city of 16 million people.