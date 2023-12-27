President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the 100th Anniversary of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) and the Turkish Academy of Sciences (TÜBA) awards ceremony at Beştepe Nation Congress and Culture Center, Ankara.

The evaluation studies for the 100th Anniversary TÜBITAK Science, Special, Service and Incentive Awards, given by TÜBITAK to support research and development activities in scientific and technological fields and to provide opportunities for the training and development of scientists and researchers, have been concluded. The TÜBITAK board of directors decided to give seven Science Awards, one Special Award, one Service Award and 18 Incentive Awards in 2023.

Among the recipients were professor Ilhami Gülçin for his work in the field of Biochemical Research Methods, professor Derviş Karaboğa for Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, professor Devrim Gözüaçık in Medical Biology, and professor Nazli Baydar for Psychology and Family Studies.

Science Awards were given for the first time in 1966, and the first Service and Incentive Awards were given in 1969. In 2007, awards were given for the first time in the TÜBITAK Special Award category, which was created for our scientists living abroad as the equivalent of the Science Award. Again, in 2007, social sciences and humanities were included in the award-winning fields for the first time, but the first awards in this field were awarded in 2008. In 2019, for once only, in line with the Presidential Circular No. 2018/6 dated Sept. 5, 2018, professor Fuat Sezgin's History of Science Award was awarded as the equivalent of the TÜBITAK Science Award.

This year, seven Science Awards, one Special Award, one Service Award and 18 Incentive Awards were presented to scientists from 21 different universities and research institutions as part of the 100th Anniversary TÜBITAK Awards. Since 1966, when these awards were first given, 881 scientists have been awarded, including 206 Science Awards, 20 Special Awards, 89 Service Awards and 566 Incentive Awards.

Winners of the Science Award, which is given to present scientists who have made significant contributions to science at the international level with their studies in the country, are given 10 republic gold coins, a gold plaque and an award certificate. Science Award winners are also given research support of TL 1.25 million ($42,510).

Established as the equivalent of the Science Award, the Special Award is given to scientists who are citizens of the republic and who have contributed to science at the international level with their studies abroad. Special Award winners are given 10 republic gold coins, a gold plaque and an award certificate.

The Service Award is given to people who have provided outstanding service to the development of science and technology in our country. Service Awards can be given posthumously. Service Award winners are presented with a gold plaque and award certificate.

The Incentive Award is given to scientists residing in Türkiye who have proven that they have the qualifications to make significant contributions to science at the international level in the future with their studies, who are not over 40 years old on the first day of the year when the award is given. Incentive Award winners are given five republic gold coins, a gold plaque and an award certificate.