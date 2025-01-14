President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who declared 2025 as the "Year of the Family," presented a series of benefits for young couples about to marry and for parents during a meeting on Jan. 13 in Ankara.

One key initiative was the expansion of the interest-free loan program for newlywed couples. Initially introduced in the earthquake-affected regions, this program offers a TL150,000 ($4,226) loan with a 48-month repayment term and a two-year grace period. Erdoğan announced that it would now be available nationwide, benefiting young couples across all 81 provinces of Türkiye. He emphasized that this loan would help young couples avoid financial stress at the start of their married life. “From now on, all young people in 81 provinces can benefit from this opportunity,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan announced an increase in Birth Assistance payments, with TL 300 for the first child, TL 400 for the second and TL 600 for the third and subsequent children as a one-time payment. He emphasized that Türkiye was losing its young and qualified population, stating; "The average age of marriage has risen to 26 for women and 28 for men and the age for becoming a mother has surpassed 29. Back in 2007, we made a call for at least three children to address the decline in fertility and population growth rates. Looking back, we see how right we were. We will continue to repeat our call for three children."

Another significant announcement was the increase in birth assistance. The government raised the one-time aid for the first child to TL 5,000. Additionally, for the second child, families will receive TL 1,500 per month and for the third child and beyond, the support increases to TL 5,000 per month. Erdoğan explained that the government would directly deposit these amounts into mothers’ accounts without conditions for the second and subsequent children. He highlighted the importance of supporting families as they grow. “We are raising the one-time birth assistance for the first child to TL 5,000. For the second child, we will provide TL 1,500 per month,” he stated.

Erdoğan also introduced several new programs to address broader family-related issues. These include financial support, counseling services, and housing assistance for young couples. He also promised new opportunities to improve women's work-life balance by promoting flexible and remote working models. Additionally, the government plans to strengthen child care services to support working parents and provide medical opportunities to help with childbearing.

A major issue Erdoğan tackled was the rising cost of extravagant wedding ceremonies, which place financial pressure on young couples. He noted that societal expectations, fueled by social media, often lead to unnecessary financial burdens. “Wedding ceremonies are encouraged to be simple, without extravagance or waste, as advised by our Prophet,” Erdoğan said. He also linked these pressures to rising divorce rates, noting that excessive financial demands were one of the main causes. “One of the main reasons for early divorces is these excessive financial demands,” he added.

Erdoğan also addressed Türkiye’s demographic challenges, particularly its declining fertility rate, which has fallen to 1.51, well below the replacement rate of 2.1. He warned that this could lead to a shrinking population and a reduced global influence. In response, Erdoğan acknowledged the criticism the government faced but expressed confidence that the public would eventually recognize the necessity of this policy.

Erdoğan concluded by reinforcing his belief that the issue of family and population growth is vital for the nation’s survival. “Our Family Institute will carry out policy development activities regarding family, which we see as a ‘survival issue’ for our nation's future,” he affirmed. He also expressed concern over population control efforts carried out under the guise of planning, which he believes are driven by malicious intent. “Time will confirm this belief,” he said.

Additionally, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş presented Erdoğan with a special gift, a calligraphy painting symbolizing family unity, featuring a hadith that states, “The best among you is the one who is best to his family.”