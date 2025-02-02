The Presidential National Library, described as Türkiye's window of knowledge to the world, hosts workshops in science, technology, design and production.

As the largest library in the history of the republic and home to over 5 million printed resources, the National Library is not only a hub for information and modern library services but also a popular destination for children and young people through its workshops.

Workshops held at the Science and Technology Workshops and the Nasreddin Hodja Children's Library cater to participants aged 5-20, while the Digital Transformation Talent Center serves those aged 15-40.

Last year, the library hosted 497 workshop events, benefiting 4,795 participants. It houses a total of 14 classrooms, including four The Scientific and Technological Research Institution of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) experiment workshops, one arms manufacturers company (ASELSAN) classroom, two classrooms under construction by the Defense Industry Presidency, four digital transformation talent centers, two lecture halls, and a chess classroom.

Designed by expert academics, the workshops offer activities in robotic coding, mobile application development, wooden design, geometric modeling with three-dimensional pyramids and prisms, and electronic programming.

Families and children wishing to participate in the workshops, held on weekdays and weekends, can register free of charge by filling out the form available on the National Library's official website.

Deniz Elya Çelikbaş, who attended the 3D Pen Printer Workshop, expressed enthusiasm about the event and said she would come again, "There are many different workshops here. Everyone can register for all of them and attend. It is really fun to create things in the workshop. I will teach what I learned here to my friends at school."

Participant Elif Nisa Temel shared her experience, "We learned how to create shapes with a 3D pen. I really enjoyed it. Decorating the snowman I made was the most fun part."

Ümmügülsüm Akay, a parent who discovered the workshops while browsing the National Library’s website, said, "My son was interested in 3D printers and pens. When he saw this, he got really excited. The activities and workshops are truly great. I believe they will contribute to his education. We would love to attend more workshops."

Okan Karakuş also shared his thoughts, "I believe my son will take a step forward here. Working as a group instead of individually, sharing with other children, and socializing are also important aspects."