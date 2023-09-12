As the black fig harvest season kicks off in tourist hub Antalya, local producers grapple with unexpected challenges threatening to dampen their expectations. With rising temperatures and erratic weather patterns, this year's fig harvest has not lived up to the bountiful yields of the previous season.

Situated at an elevation of 800 meters (2,624.67 feet) in the quaint village of Ibradı, within Antalya's district, the fig harvest here spans approximately 45 days. The producers of the region venture out to the fig orchards at the crack of dawn, plucking the ripe figs one by one from their branches.

Hopes were high among fig producers, who anticipated a 50% increase in yield compared to the previous year, largely due to favorable weather conditions. Mesut Şanlı, a fig producer, shared insights into the challenges faced during the 2023 Bursa black fig harvest. He noted that this year's season began with a 20-day delay due to heavy spring rains, and when dry conditions persisted, nearly half of their figs succumbed to the scorching heat.

"Last year, we managed to collect approximately 18 tons of figs from our 200 fig trees. However, this year, that yield has been slashed in half," remarked Şanlı. He further explained that their figs are sorted into four size categories: 26, 28, 30 and 32. Despite facing no marketing hurdles, the figs are typically dispatched to their vegetable store in Antalya. Notably, they take pride in cultivating their figs without the use of chemicals, instead opting for natural animal manure. Şanlı added, "Given our garden's elevation of 800 meters, our figs boast exceptional flavor and taste."

The selected figs in the field are sorted based on size and subsequently shipped to Antalya for sale. The market price of these figs varies between TL 40 and TL 50 ($1.49 and $1.86), contingent on their quality and condition as they leave the orchard.