The Ministry of Health has launched a comprehensive inspection process in public hospitals across seven pilot provinces, focusing on critical units such as emergency health services, outpatient clinics, patient rights, operating rooms and intensive care units, in line with its updated inspection guide.

According to a statement from the ministry, a new inspection system is being implemented in public hospitals under the presidential directive to ensure regular and effective monitoring activities.

Under the initiative directed by Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu, the ministry’s inspection board updated its inspection guide to enhance the effectiveness of the process.

As part of this effort, seven pilot provinces were selected, and comprehensive inspections have begun in public hospitals based on the revised guide. These inspections will prioritize critical and high-risk areas, including emergency health services, outpatient clinics, patient rights, operating rooms, intensive care units and central sterilization services.

These units will be inspected as a priority, and the operations of the hospitals will be thoroughly reviewed. After adopting the updated inspection guide to the pilot provinces, the ministry plans to conduct comprehensive inspections across all health care facilities in the future.

The aim of these measures is to maximize the quality and safety of health care services nationwide.

The ministry, which had previously established the Neonatal Monitoring and Evaluation Scientific Commission consisting of expert physicians, has now introduced 20 additional scientific commissions in various specialties.

Through these commissions, clinical guides and inspection manuals aimed at improving health care quality are being developed. The commissions will evaluate inspection results from a scientific perspective and take necessary actions accordingly.