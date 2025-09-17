Nick Chapman, a 74-year-old British sailor, thought a peaceful evening on his boat would be just another sunset sail. Instead, it nearly became his last.

On Sept. 11, Chapman was stung on the knee by a wasp while aboard his vessel off Bozukkale in Marmaris, a holiday hub in southwestern Türkiye. Within minutes, he lost consciousness. His wife, Claire Chapman, sent out a desperate radio call for help.

Turkish captains Doğa Serhan Akalın and Çağlar Çalışkan answered immediately. Racing across the water, they arrived at the boat with adrenaline sourced from nearby vessels. Under the live guidance of cardiologist Dr. Turgay Bulucu, they administered the injection, reviving Chapman.

Coast Guard personnel quickly transferred him to an ambulance waiting at Serçelimanı and rushed him to Muğla Sıtkı Koçman Training and Research Hospital. After three days of treatment, Chapman was discharged.

“I woke up seeing Captains Doğa and Çağlar and the Coast Guard team,” Chapman said. “Within half an hour, I was on my way to the hospital. If I am alive today, it’s thanks to them.”

The retired engineer and 12-year sailor has spent over a decade sailing in Marmaris and expressed deep affection for the town and Türkiye. “I love this country and this town. We don’t plan to leave anytime soon,” he said.

Claire Chapman recalled the ordeal: “We were having a beautiful evening when the wasp stung Nick. He lost consciousness so quickly. The response from everyone – the captains, nearby boats, and Coast Guard – was incredible.”

Captain Akalın emphasized the life-saving role of preparedness. “Every boat should have adrenaline. Without it that night, Nick wouldn’t be here,” he said. Captain Çalışkan added: “Timely intervention and teamwork at sea can make all the difference. Everyone must help each other.”