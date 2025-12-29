Türkiye experienced a significant drop in both total rainfall and the number of rainy days during the 2025 water year, according to data released by the General Directorate of Meteorology under the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.

Data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) shows that nationwide precipitation between Oct. 1, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2025, a period known as the “water year” and critical for agricultural irrigation, totaled 422.5 kilograms per square meter (16.6 inches)

This marked a 26.3% decrease compared to the long-term average for 1991-2020 and a 29.2% decline from the previous water year, pushing rainfall levels to their lowest point in 52 years.

The number of rainy days across Türkiye also fell notably. While the long-term national average stands at around 100 days, the 2025 water year recorded an average of 86 rainy days, representing a 14% decline. Meteorologists consider water year precipitation a key indicator for assessing meteorological drought, highlighting the growing pressure on water resources.

Regionally, rainfall declined by more than 60% in parts of southeastern Anatolia and around Hatay. In contrast, increases of over 20% were recorded in parts of the Black Sea region, including the areas around Sinop, Samsun, Ordu, Giresun and Trabzon. Despite these localized gains, all regions across the country recorded water year precipitation below both long-term averages and last year’s levels.

The sharpest regional decline compared to normal levels was observed in southeastern Anatolia, where rainfall fell by 53%. Water year precipitation dropped to its lowest levels in 65 years in southeastern Anatolia and central Anatolia, 63 years in the Marmara region, 51 years in the Mediterranean region and 18 years in the Aegean region.

At the basin level, all river basins except the Çoruh and eastern Black Sea basins received below-normal rainfall. The Meriç-Ergene, Sakarya, Asi and Euphrates-Tigris basins recorded their lowest precipitation levels in 65 years. The Asi Basin also saw the steepest decline compared to normal levels, with rainfall down 64% and rainy days falling by 44%, the sharpest drop nationwide.

Provincial data further underscored the uneven distribution of rainfall. Rize recorded the highest precipitation at 1,812.1 kilograms per square meter, while Şanlıurfa saw the lowest at 182.8 kilograms per square meter. Hatay experienced the most severe decline compared to normal levels, with rainfall down by 66%.

Meteorological data also showed strong seasonal variation in rainy days. April recorded the highest average number of rainy days at 14.2, while July saw the lowest, at just 2.8 days. The Eastern Black Sea Basin recorded the highest number of rainy days at 157, compared to only 51.2 days in the Asi Basin.

Officials note that the sharp decline in rainfall and rainy days during the 2025 water year signals heightened risks of meteorological drought, with potential implications for agriculture, water management and long-term climate resilience across Türkiye.