Boats ply at the recently used car parking lot in Lake Uluabat, located in Türkiye's north-western city Bursa, following droughts and lack of precipitation.

Lake Uluabat, the 9th largest lake with an area of ​​136 square kilometers (52.5 square miles), is home to many plants and animals. It is one of the wealthiest lakes in Türkiye in terms of plankton, aquatic plants, fish and bird population.

The lake was declared a wetland of international importance by the Ministry of Environment in 1998 and was taken under protection by the Ramsar Convention.

However, for the past few years, Lake Uluabat has been experiencing a drought alarm which has affected the livelihood of the residents. With the recent rains, a significant rise of about 3 meters has brought the boaters back with their boats for fishing and other activities.

The Marmara region has been experiencing droughts frequently, said Lecturer Associate Efsun Dindar, Faculty of Environmental Engineering, Bursa Uludağ University (BUÜ). Although the lake seems to have regained its old appearance, it is still not at the level it should be, he added.

Highlighting that the rise in the lake has brought hope among the residents, yet it is not enough to meet the expectation of boaters, Dindar said: "With the recede in water, eutrophication sets off a chain reaction in the ecosystem, starting with an overabundance of algae and plants. The excess algae and plant matter eventually decompose, producing large amounts of carbon dioxide. This lowers the pH of seawater, a process known as water acidification. This slows the growth of fish and shellfish and can prevent shell formation in bivalve mollusks. This reduces catch for commercial and recreational fisheries, meaning smaller harvests and more expensive seafood."

Parked vehicles are seen under the bridge of lake Uluabat during drought, Bursa, Türkiye, May 14, 2023. (DHA Photo)

Ismail Yılmaz, who took a tourist boat tour on the lake, shared that the lake water decreases in winter and increases in summer, but compared to the last few years, there is an absolute recession of about 10% or 15%. The current water level is 1.5-2 meters below the story, which affects agriculture and tourism.

"Our water resources are unfortunately getting worse every year because of the climate crisis and global warming. The decrease in water quality and an increasing population disrupts the ecocycle," Dindar explained.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's 2023 Climate Change Synthesis Report, global earth temperature rose by 1.1 degrees Celsius between 2011 and 2020 compared to the 1850-1900s.

However, increased human activity through greenhouse gas emissions has caused global warming in particular. At the same time, the temperature on land has risen more than in the oceans.

In addition, human-induced climate change triggers meteorology and climate extremes in every region, such as heat waves, heavy rainfall, droughts and tropical cyclones.

While climate change causes significant damage to terrestrial, freshwater, cryosphere, coastal and ocean ecosystems, it is believed that the extent and magnitude of climate change are causing more significant impacts than previously estimated.

Emphasizing the importance of Lake Uluabat in terms of biological diversity, Dindar said: "Most climate-related risks are thought to be higher than previous assumptions, and long-term impacts are predicted to be many times greater than they are now. Combating climate change and global warming requires effective climate plans, political commitment, well-organized multi-layered governance and institutional framework, law, policy and strategy. "

"In addition, clear objectives, adequate finance and instruments, coordination with various policy areas, and inclusive management processes are needed," he concluded.