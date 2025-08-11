Residents of neighborhoods affected by the 6.1 magnitude earthquake, which had its epicenter in the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir, western Türkiye, on Sunday, spent the night outdoors.

The rural neighborhoods of Alacaatlı, located 12 kilometers (7.46 miles) from the district center, and Kızılgür, located 16 kilometers away, were among the areas impacted by the earthquake that struck Sındırgı last night. Due to continuing aftershocks, residents stayed outside overnight as a precaution.

In Kızılgür, a rural neighborhood with around 130 residents, the minaret of a 49-year-old mosque collapsed due to the quake. Drone footage showed the mosque’s finial, cone, balcony and shaft toppled into the street.

Muammer Kızmaz, 70, a member of the mosque’s congregation, said that he spent his childhood there and even worked on its construction as a child.

Ismail Turgut, who was inside his car in the rural neighborhood of Gölcük when the earthquake struck, said the tremor caused his vehicle to sway.

After stopping to check his car, he resumed driving but soon received a call from his son warning him of severe damage to the vehicle. “Smoke began rising from the mountains around Gölcük. The ground continued to shake all night, every three to five minutes, with loud rumbles. We didn’t enter the house at all. When I peeked inside, everything was in ruins; the walls had collapsed into each other. We still don’t think it’s safe to return because of fear,” he said.

Cennet Turgut added that cracks had formed in their home, and the ongoing tremors left them anxious about going back inside.

Hasan Umur, who spent the night at the stadium, said they were caught off guard, “Everything started shaking. Cups, plates – everything fell to the ground. We were in shock.”

Kemal Umut also said they could not return to their homes out of fear.

Drone footage shows the collapsed minaret of a mosque in Kızılgür neighborhood following the 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Balıkesir’s Sındırgı district, Türkiye, Aug. 11, 2025. (AA Photo)

Hasan Demirtaş, from the rural Kozlu neighborhood, said the quake filled his house with dust and they panicked, struggling to open the door. “The upstairs walls collapsed. It could have been much worse. We’re grateful it wasn’t,” he said.

In Kızılgür, Hasan Ali Yaşar described the ground as swaying like a cradle. The shaking lasted so long that he avoided entering his home for an extended period. “My phone was inside, so I couldn’t call anyone. When I finally went in, I found it in the middle of the room,” he said.

The mukhtar of Kızılgür, Fatih Şahan, confirmed the mosque’s minaret had collapsed. Emin Bardak, the mukhtar of Gölcük, stated that some abandoned houses, parts of certain buildings, and an animal shelter were damaged, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

Ministries urge caution

On Monday, key government officials provided updates on the response efforts and damage assessments following the earthquake.

Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum said teams are actively conducting damage inspections across the affected areas and remain on high alert. “Our units are evaluating every report carefully. We strongly advise citizens not to enter buildings that have been damaged,” he warned on social media.

Kurum emphasized the importance of continuous monitoring and expressed his wishes for a swift recovery for all those affected.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya detailed the swift coordination of emergency teams. “Immediately after the earthquake, gendarmerie, police and Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) teams began rapid inspections in the district center and all affected neighborhoods. We have been closely monitoring calls to the emergency number 112,” he said.

Minister of Health Kemal Memişoğlu, speaking alongside Interior Minister Yerlikaya in front of the Sındırgı District Police Department, shared health updates. “Since the earthquake, 52 people sought medical help; 29 were admitted and 19 have already been discharged. Currently, 10 patients remain hospitalized, including three directly injured by the quake. All are in stable condition and will be discharged as soon as possible,” Memişoğlu said.

He also offered condolences to the family of the 81-year-old who died after being rescued from a collapsed building in the district center.

“Earthquakes are part of life in Türkiye and we must be prepared both mentally and structurally. Poorly constructed buildings and a lack of preparedness, not the earthquake itself, cause casualties. Contractors, homeowners and entire society must take readiness seriously,” he added.

Search, rescue efforts

Yerlikaya announced that 1,100 search and rescue personnel have been deployed to the region, supported by 11 search dogs and 214 vehicles. The operation involves AFAD, firefighters, the Gendarmerie, police, the Ministry of National Defense, municipalities, the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), the General Directorate of Forestry and various civil society organizations.

He reported that rescue teams saved four people from the collapsed building in Sındırgı’s district center, but, sadly, one elderly resident passed away despite medical intervention.

Damage assessments have identified a total of 16 buildings destroyed: one in the district center and 15 in nearby villages Alacaatlı and Gölcük. Among these, nine buildings were destroyed in Alacaatlı (seven abandoned, two inhabited) and six in Gölcük (four abandoned, two inhabited). Fortunately, all residents escaped unharmed except for the incident in the district center.

Yerlikaya highlighted that container settlements from AFAD’s warehouses in Kütahya have been dispatched and will be established promptly to provide temporary housing until permanent solutions are in place.

The Turkish Red Crescent leads a committee that provides aid and refreshments, deploying 25 teams supported by NGOs and municipalities. Yerlikaya congratulated these organizations for their ongoing efforts at aid points and in response to emergency calls.

He also announced that TL 20 million ($491,260) has been allocated from AFAD for emergency expenditures.

Regarding the collapsed building, Yerlikaya explained that judicial and administrative investigations are underway. Prosecutors from the Balıkesir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and Sındırgı are actively working, collecting samples, and reviewing all construction documents, including permits and occupancy certificates.

He emphasized that once all necessary judicial processes are completed, debris removal will begin promptly.

Yerlikaya shared that local authorities and political representatives have been visiting citizens in stadiums, squares and parks, providing condolences and answering questions to address concerns, especially due to aftershocks. Over 250 aftershocks have been recorded so far, including more than 10 above magnitude 4.

He urged citizens to report any damage or cracks in their buildings to the emergency number 112 and reassured them that thorough inspections would continue in all neighborhoods and rural areas until the damage assessments were complete.

Yerlikaya also noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, AFAD, the Governorship and all related ministries are closely monitoring developments and coordinating the disaster response with the unity and solidarity typical of Türkiye during such emergencies.

The quake, which occurred at 7:53 p.m. local time on Sunday at a depth of 11 kilometers, was felt in surrounding provinces, including Istanbul.