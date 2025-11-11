A weasel, known for its rare ability to change color with the seasons, was spotted roaming in the wild in Türkiye's eastern province of Van.

The small carnivore, brown in summer and white in winter, is rarely seen because it usually hunts at night. Weasels are among the protected species in Türkiye, admired for their distinctive beauty and ecological importance.

With their sharp senses of sight, hearing and smell, weasels play a key role in maintaining ecological balance by controlling rodent populations that can harm agriculture and natural habitats.

The elusive animal was seen in the Bahçesaray district, briefly wandering among rocks as if posing for the camera before disappearing from sight.

Lokman Aslan, head of the Wildlife Protection and Rehabilitation Center at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that weasels face the threat of extinction due to the destruction of their natural habitats and wildlife conditions in the region.

Known in some areas as “sable” or “snow mouse,” weasels are often killed with traps because they occasionally prey on poultry, Aslan said. He added that the animals stay hidden in their dens during the day and come out at night to hunt.

“The weasel is one of the smallest carnivorous mammals, highly alert and extremely difficult to observe,” Aslan said. “They don’t migrate or hibernate. They adapt their metabolism to the season and stay within their habitat. As graceful hunters, they contribute significantly to the ecosystem by keeping rodent populations in check, protecting both agriculture and nature.”

He added that owls often hunt weasels since both are nocturnal species. “Their fur turns brown in summer and white in winter. They are usually found in rocky, mountainous or forested areas and can live in almost every region of Türkiye,” he said.

Aslan called for greater public awareness to help ensure the survival of weasels and their continued role in the natural balance.