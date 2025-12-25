Efforts to protect the Van cat, a rare breed known for its affectionate nature, silky white fur and distinctive eye colors, continue in eastern Türkiye.

At the Cat Villa within the Van Cat Research and Application Center at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, cats kept under protection gave birth to 120 kittens in 2025. The breeding program focuses on increasing the number of cats that remain close to the breed’s original genetic structure.

With the completion of the third breeding season of the year, a total of 120 kittens were born, Center Director Abdullah Kaya told Anadolu Agency (AA) recently, noting that Van cats typically give birth in three seasons annually.

Kaya said that as part of the center’s 2025 targets, 40 mother cats believed to be genetically original were paired, resulting in nearly 120 kittens. Of these, 100 were evaluated as genetically original.

Among them, 15 had heterochromia, one turquoise eye and one amber eye, a trait that remains at risk of disappearing due to its rarity.

Kaya noted a 16% increase compared with last year and said conservation efforts would continue in 2026 to produce higher-quality offspring.

"This year, we retained more kittens at the center and kept adoptions at a lower level,” he said, adding, "We facilitated around 60 adoptions, while about 40 kittens remained with us. As the genetic originality of the cats increases, we also increase the number we keep under our care.”

Emphasizing growing public interest in Van cats from across Türkiye, Kaya said the center aims to place around 100 Van cats with new families each year.