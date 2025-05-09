Real estate consultants in Türkiye can now officially prepare and submit rental contracts through the e-Government Gateway, marking a new phase in the digitalization of rental transactions.

A new update to Türkiye’s digital rental contract system has come into effect, allowing real estate consultants to access and use the e-Government Gateway (e-Devlet Kapısı) for preparing and delivering rental agreements. The feature, previously available only to individual property owners, now permits licensed real estate professionals to officially carry out this process on behalf of landlords.

Hakan Akçam, president of the All Real Estate Consultants Association (TEDB), announced that the system is now accessible to consultants via authorization through the General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre.

“Property owners will be able to authorize their real estate consultant through the land registry system,” Akçam said. “Once authorized, the consultant can electronically deliver the rental contract to the prospective tenant. The consultant can also generate a time-stamped, barcoded document, making the process both official and traceable.”

The change is part of an ongoing project led by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance to transition rental contracts into a fully digital format. The first phase was completed in November 2024, allowing landlords and tenants to create and verify contracts online. The current update now integrates consultants into the process, formalizing their role and simplifying transactions for all parties involved.

According to Akçam, digitalization will help address several long-standing issues in the rental sector. “This system will allow authorities to access data such as the agreed rent increase rate, tenant credibility and how long they’ve resided in the property. It will improve transparency and help prevent fraud.”

He also called for future legislative measures to make the e-Government rental contract system mandatory for all transactions. “Requiring rental contracts to be processed through the e-Government Gateway would reduce disputes between landlords and tenants and significantly limit fraudulent activities,” Akçam added.

Current regulations under the Turkish Code of Obligations still require a guarantor’s wet signature on rental contracts. However, Akçam confirmed that discussions are ongoing to adapt this requirement for the digital system as well.

This development is seen as a major step toward modernizing Türkiye’s rental market and enhancing the legal standing of real estate consultants, who will now be able to act as formal intermediaries in a digitally secured environment.