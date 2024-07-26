In the Kızılot region of Antalya in southern Türkiye, endangered loggerhead sea turtles (Caretta caretta) have been recorded laying eggs on the beach. The recordings were made using red light, which does not disturb the turtles as they do not perceive it.

Researchers are continuing their efforts to collect scientific data on the migration routes, feeding and wintering areas of these sea turtles. For the first time, the number of nests on the 16-kilometer (9.94-mile) Kızılot beach in Manavgat district reached 2,000 midseason.

The turtles coming from the sea were recorded digging nests and laying eggs, then returning to the sea. It was noted that some turtles attempted to lay eggs under sun loungers but returned to the sea without doing so.

To avoid disturbing the turtles, video and photos were taken under red light, using underwater flashlight filters and special equipment. White light would cause the turtles to panic and retreat.

Tahsin Ceylan, an underwater documentary producer and cinematographer, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the sea turtles' habitats are under pressure from human activities.

"Only two out of every thousand hatchlings survive to adulthood. When they reach maturity, they return to the beaches where they were born to lay their eggs," Ceylan explained. "We witnessed several turtles attempting to lay eggs under sun loungers, only to abandon their efforts and return to the sea. These turtles were born under those loungers, but unfortunately, those areas are no longer under their control."

Fatih Polat, the project coordinator and biologist, highlighted that this is the fourth season of their project, which began in 2021. He noted that the number of nests has risen significantly from 1,700 in 2023 to 2,000 midseason this year.

Polat attributed the increase in nesting to climate change and the rise in sea temperatures along the coast, which has prompted turtles to migrate to Turkish shores. "This has led to a rise in the number of nests on our beaches. In addition to Caretta carettas, we have identified nearly 20 green sea turtles," he said.