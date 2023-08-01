A reed kitten, scientifically known as a Jungle cat, was found and taken under the protective wing of the Animal Condition Monitoring (HAYDI) organization and Nature Conservation National Parks Branch Directorate teams of the District Police Department. The medium-sized cat, native to various regions including the Middle East, the Caucasus, South and Southeast Asia and southern China, was discovered in an exhausted state in the Silopi district of southeastern Şırnak.

The Şırnak Wild Animal Treatment and Rehabilitation Emergency Response Unit became the temporary home for the rescued feline, as it received specialized care and attention under a dedicated veterinarian. Orhan Kalay, the director of the Şırnak Nature Conservation National Parks Branch, said that a citizen rescued the feline first and then informed the teams.

The reed kitten is seen in the Silopi district of Şırnak, Türkiye, Aug. 1, 2023. (AA Photo)

"We plan to release the cat back to its natural habitat after it reaches adulthood," he said.

The teams urge citizens to play an active role in preserving wildlife. If anyone encounters injured or exhausted animals in nature, they are encouraged to promptly inform the police, gendarmerie or the Nature Conservation National Parks Branch. Doing so contributes to the protection and well-being of various animal species that call these regions their home.