The Central Asia Sub-Regional Coordinator and Türkiye Representative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Viorel Gutu, underlined the critical importance of water resources and urged governments to invest in water management, while emphasizing the need to inform farmers about sustainable water practices in the 3rd National Dairy Congress, organized in partnership with Ankara University's Faculty of Agriculture, Dairy Technology Department and Dairy Academy.

Gutu highlighted that this year's World Food Day is dedicated to water, a precious natural resource, with the theme "Water is Life, Water is Sustenance." He explained that this global observance aims to raise awareness about hunger, food insecurity and the future of food, encouraging people to initiate action for the betterment of food, humanity and the planet.

World Food Day is celebrated in more than 150 countries and in more than 50 languages.

Water, which covers most of the Earth's surface and makes up over 50% of the human body, is essential for life and closely connected to climate, energy, urban environments, food security, poverty, gender equality and health, according to Gutu. He stressed the importance of providing access to safe water and sanitation for all by 2030 as part of achieving sustainable development goals.

Gutu underscored that 70% of the planet's freshwater is used for agricultural irrigation and that transformative changes in agriculture can help address the global water crisis while ensuring food security. Presently, 2.4 billion people reside in water-stressed countries, 80% of wastewater is released into the environment untreated, and water-related natural disasters resulted in economic costs exceeding $200 billion in 2021.

To effectively manage water resources, Gutu offers several suggestions:

- Produce more with less water by adopting holistic, integrated and future-oriented approaches

- Invest in water resources management

- Equip farmers with the necessary information and tools for sustainable water use and management

Gutu also stressed the need for a better understanding of water, its management, and its value in food production and environmental preservation. The FAO collaborates with various stakeholders at global, regional, and national levels to enhance water management, reduce water losses, and improve water efficiency. They promote an interdisciplinary, integrated approach to water resource management and provide accessible water solutions.

The FAO also utilizes innovative tools, such as the FAO Water Efficiency Open Access Portal (WaPOR) and AQUASTAT to collect, analyze, and disseminate data and information on global water resources.

"The international community must value water, the food it sustains, and the planet it nourishes to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future," the body stressed.