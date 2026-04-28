A dog adopted from a shelter is being trained to support disaster response operations in Izmir, western Türkiye, where the city’s fire department is developing its search and rescue capabilities through a specialized K9 unit.

“Momo,” a 2-year-old Belgian Shepherd, was adopted by the Izmir Metropolitan Municipality Fire Department from the Pako Stray Animals Social Life Campus as part of disaster preparedness efforts.

According to a municipal statement, Momo is now undergoing specialized search and rescue training under the Fire Department’s Search and Rescue Branch Directorate. The dog has joined a K9 unit that already includes five trained dogs of Malinois, Labrador, and Border Collie breeds.

Officials say Momo is showing strong progress in training and may be certified by Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) if she successfully passes upcoming examinations scheduled for September.

K9 trainer and veterinary technician Erman Demirtaş said the dog’s development reflects the potential of rescued animals when given proper care and training.

“When we first took her, she was weak and many thought she would struggle. But we saw her potential,” Demirtaş said. “With patience, care, and training, she has reached a very different level. She can now detect human scent under rubble and respond correctly.”

He noted that search and rescue dogs require around 1.5 years of intensive training before becoming fully operational, adding that they play a critical role in locating survivors during disasters.

“K9 dogs help us reach areas humans cannot access. They are among our most important teammates,” he said. “Momo is a clear example of how giving an animal a chance can turn into a life-saving mission.”