In the Marmaris district of Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, wild boars have become a growing threat to public health as they overturn uncollected garbage bins in search of food.

Once seen as part of daily life, the presence of wild boars on the streets is now considered a danger by residents, who are urging municipal authorities to take action.

Herds of wild boars roam the streets of Marmaris, rifling through piles of trash that have not been collected on time. These animals are not only a public health risk by spreading waste, but have also reportedly attacked stray animals.

In addition to wild boars, residents have claimed that rats are becoming increasingly visible, raising further concerns about urban sanitation. Locals say the municipality is not offering adequate responses to the issue, while veterinarian Behçet Düzgün warns that the situation goes beyond being a matter of "visual pollution" or a "natural occurrence," emphasizing that it poses a significant public health and safety risk.

One local, Uğur Çelik, said: “Honestly, I don’t even know what to say anymore. These animals have wandered everywhere and unfortunately, they have no place to go. We have no idea what to do or how to handle this. It’s not a good situation under any circumstances, but as I said, how can we stop them?” he asked, calling on officials to act.

Another resident, Ayşe Naz Özyalçın, expressed fear while walking her dog, stating she constantly feels like she could be attacked and urged authorities to find a solution as soon as possible.

Düzgün highlighted that the real danger lies in the uncontrolled reproduction of wild boars. Referring to studies on cats and dogs, he explained that a single cat or dog can give birth twice a year, with an average of six offspring each time.

If half of them are female, this can lead to 67,000 offspring over six years. In comparison, wild boars reproduce at much higher rates. A female boar can give birth twice a year to litters of two to 15 piglets and, in some cases, as many as 17 or 18.

Given this high birth rate and frequency, a single boar can lead to hundreds of thousands of descendants within seven or eight years.

Düzgün noted that urbanization has created an advantage for wild boars and that human behavior has exacerbated the situation. “Boars no longer have a reason to stay in the mountains. Cities now offer an open buffet. As long as we make food more accessible in urban areas, boars won’t bother digging for mushrooms in the forest,” he explained.

He also pointed out an increase in boar attacks in city centers, particularly by aggressive females protecting their young. “Boars are not always harmless. If a mother senses her piglets are in danger, she may attack people or animals. Some dogs brought to our clinic after such attacks suffer severe injuries, often with internal organs exposed. Many don’t survive. The boar’s tusks can slice through a body like a knife,” he warned.

The veterinarian further emphasized the potential public health crisis if wild boars were to carry and transmit the rabies virus, reminding that rabies is incurable and can only be prevented through vaccination.

“If a rabies case is detected here, it wouldn’t just be a health issue – it would threaten Marmaris’ future as a tourist destination. According to international protocols, the city could be quarantined, and entry and exit points may be closed,” he said.

Düzgün also noted a visible rise in the rat population and warned that the natural imbalance affects more than just large animals.

“So far, no one has come to our clinic with rat bites, but based on our observations, the rat population in the city is increasing,” he added.

According to Düzgün, tackling the wild boar issue requires focusing on both animal and human behavior. He called on local authorities to take action, recommending that garbage bins be redesigned to prevent boars from overturning them.

He also suggested placing warning signs, discouraging food disposal near trash containers, educating hotel staff, and distributing informational brochures.

Ali Demirtaş, the head of Içmeler Neighborhood, said the wild boar problem began during the pandemic. “During the pandemic, boars started coming into the city. At the same time, some residents began feeding them. On top of that, cat food left around randomly has unfortunately become a food source for the boars."

"A strict policy is needed on this issue, and the municipality holds the biggest responsibility. The Marmaris Municipality must be extremely disciplined when it comes to garbage collection. Across Marmaris, boars are damaging trash containers. They have even started damaging graves. The municipality needs to fulfill its duty,” he said.

