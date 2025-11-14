The earthquake-affected region in Türkiye is rapidly progressing toward a major reconstruction milestone, with the completion of the 350,000th housing unit. Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum announced the achievement, emphasizing the significance of this milestone for the communities rebuilding their lives.

Kurum described the accomplishment as “350,000 pride, 350,000 hope,” highlighting the government’s commitment to providing safe and resilient homes. The milestone will be officially celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 15, in Adıyaman, one of the hardest-hit provinces, with a key handover ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Construction efforts are being coordinated by the Housing Development Administration (TOKI), Emlak Konut GYO, the Urban Transformation Department and the General Directorate of Construction Affairs. These efforts aim not only to replace lost housing but also to establish exemplary model cities that enhance quality of life.

Currently, housing production is advancing at a rate of 23 units per hour and approximately 550 units daily, with projects entering their final phase. At the upcoming ceremony, keys to 45,342 independent units will be handed over to beneficiaries across 14 provinces, including Malatya, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, and Adıyaman.

Malatya leads with 21,760 units ready for delivery, while Hatay is approaching a milestone of nearly 100,000 completed homes and workplaces. Overall, the earthquake zone’s total deliveries will reach 350,178 units, including 286,708 residences, 12,189 workplaces, and 51,281 village houses.

The government aims to complete nearly 453,000 independent units by year-end across 11 provinces, reflecting an ambitious effort to restore infrastructure and livelihoods.

Adıyaman plays a central role in this reconstruction drive due to the extensive damage it sustained during the earthquakes. The province will see its total completed units rise to 38,533 after the key handover, with projections estimating 43,573 units finished by the end of the year.

In the city center, large-scale projects are underway, including 160 blocks spanning over 349,000 square meters. These projects encompass residential, commercial, and office spaces managed primarily by Emlak Konut GYO. Additional public infrastructure, such as a prosecutor’s office and children’s homes, is also under construction.

TOKI has finalized the construction of over 1,300 units in the Mara and Musalla neighborhoods, with ongoing deliveries planned throughout the remainder of the year.

One of the largest construction sites, Adıyaman Indere, employs around 10,000 engineers, architects, and workers building over 16,800 homes and workplaces on challenging rocky terrain. More than 9,000 units have already been delivered to their owners in this area alone.