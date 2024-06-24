Restoration work continues on the 15th-century Muradiye Mosque in Edirne, a western city in Türkiye. The mosque, built with stone during the reign of Ottoman Sultan Murad II, with a rectangular plan, saw its first restoration completed by Sultan Osman II in 1621.

Over time, damage occurred to the foundation, walls and roof of the mosque, prompting comprehensive restoration efforts initiated by the Edirne Regional Directorate of Foundations in January 2022. The meticulous restoration work covers both the interior and exterior of the historic structure.

Particular attention was given to addressing problems identified in the foundation and walls, ensuring the mosque's structural integrity for the future. Upon completion of restoration work in the interior and courtyard, the mosque is scheduled to reopen for worship this year.

Edirne Regional Director of Foundations Ahmet Saraç informed Anadolu Agency (AA) that a significant portion of the restoration work at Muradiye Mosque has been completed. Highlighting the mosque as one of the most important historical landmarks in the region, Saraç emphasized that every aspect of the mosque was meticulously restored.

Saraç expressed confidence in the preservation of the mosque for future generations: "Muradiye Mosque in Uzunköprü is one of our district's most important historical structures. Restoration work began in January 2022. The roof, in particular, was in very poor condition with extensive damage."

"After scraping and inspections, we identified significant structural issues with the mosque. We strengthened the foundation and reinforced the walls. The entire roof underwent extensive renovation. Minaret repairs and lead covering were also completed," he added.

Saraç further mentioned the discovery of numerous tombstones during archaeological excavations in the mosque's cemetery and original paving stones.

"The restoration of the mosque courtyard will be undertaken alongside the mosque itself. High-quality paving stones were discovered during research excavations in the mosque courtyard, prompting revisions to our projects. Work continues accordingly," he said.