The restoration of three of the four minarets at Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, northwest Türkiye, considered a masterpiece by Ottoman imperial architect Mimar Sinan, is almost complete.

To ensure the mosque's preservation for the future, the comprehensive restoration initiated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's General Directorate of Foundations in November 2021 is progressing simultaneously both inside and outside the structure.

The strengthening and injection work on the main dome and the lead covering of the courtyard domes have been completed; following the completion of the main dome strengthening, the lead covering was finished.

Cement within the structure was removed, and the mosque's glass and wooden window frames were utterly renewed.

The cement on the ground floor of the balcony was also removed, revealing the original floor (küfeki).

Out of the 264 plaster inlays inside the mosque, those replaced with flat glass or plexiglass in the 1983 restoration were renewed with stainless steel structures and bottle-bottom glass. All white cemented ledges were replaced with water-resistant gypsum (anhydrite or sugar gypsum) and stainless steel fittings with bottle-bottom glass.

The original wooden shutters and doors in the main hall were repaired, removing rotted sections and replacing parts, especially at the lower edges. Damage to the calligraphy was also repaired.

Minarets restored

During the restoration process, it was found that the most worn-out parts of the resilient structure were the minarets.

The restoration of the mosque's intricate dividers, which separate three galleries for the privacy of worshippers, as well as three out of the four minarets, each 85 meters (nearly 280 feet) long with three balconies and a finial, is nearly complete.

Stone repairs and cleaning were conducted on these three minarets, along with an additional significant process.

The original single turquoise tile under the minaret's dome was replicated, and 64 tiles were installed in their original positions.

Restoration work is ongoing on the right minaret at the entrance from the west side.

Upon completion of these works, the scaffold will be removed, marking the completion of the minaret renovations.

The Ottoman-era mosque was commissioned by Sultan Selim II and built by the famous architect between 1568 and 1575. It officially opened for worship on March 14, 1575.