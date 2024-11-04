In Edirne, northwestern Türkiye, restoration work is underway on the "Sokullu" Hammam, the only hamam built by Sinan the Architect (Mimar Sinan) that has survived to the present day

The operator of the hammam, Ismail Cebeci, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he won the tender for the Sinan masterpiece Sokullu Hammam, which was tendered in January last year, and decided to restore the hammam.

Cebeci expressed that touching a work by Sinan and bringing it back to life gives him pride and joy, stating: "We could have opened this place with partial renovations, as stated in the contract. This is truly a significant work for Edirne, and we decided to open it fully. We have not left a part untouched inside or outside the building. I am very happy that we have been able to work on such a masterpiece."

Notable heating details

Cebeci also mentioned a detail they noticed regarding the heating system during the restoration process. He explained that there is a heating system beneath the seating areas as well. "Sinan designed a system that serves both to heat the hammam and to ensure the seating areas are warm for those bathing. We noticed this system and are repairing and renovating it. I hope it will be beneficial for Edirne. This hammam underwent some renovations in 1963 or 1964, and there have been no renovations since then. It brings us joy and pride to revive such a work. We plan to open this Sinan masterpiece in the new year," he said.

Ömer Nam, the person responsible for the restoration company, also stated that he has done many hamam restorations but has never seen such a heating detail before. He explained that traditional hammams are heated with solid fuel systems, but here, in order to achieve greater efficiency, warm air is circulated under the seating areas of the hammam.

"The same heat circulates through channels within the seating areas. This ensures that the hammam is warmer and saves fuel. We have done restorations in Erzurum, Kastamonu, Bayburt and Bursa, but none of those works have such detail, function or intricacy. This is a unique application of Mimar Sinan, it is a detail worth seeing, and we are very happy to repair and restore such a work. This hammam is one of the few remaining in Türkiye."

Banu Gökmen, a faculty member at Trakya University’s Faculty of Architecture, stated that the heating system and planning of traditional Turkish hammam architecture bear similarities to Roman baths. She noted that Sokullu Hamamı has a monumental entrance, adding, "There is also an example of a heating system continuing beneath the seating areas, which we learned Sinan applied in his own hammams. We can say this is a heating technique used in Sinan's baths. This is the only surviving Sinan hammam in Edirne. In fact, when we look at the sources, we talk about the existence of 30-35 hammams."

The hammam, located next to the Three Sherefeli Mosque, was commissioned by Sokullu Mehmet Pasha and built by Mimar Sinan in 1569. It is an important example of Turkish architecture, constructed in a double hammam plan, and has undergone various repairs following earthquakes and fires. Sokullu Hamamı has been rented and operated by individuals since 1970.

Mimar Sinan was a renowned Ottoman architect celebrated for revolutionizing Ottoman architecture. Serving under three sultans, he designed over 300 structures, including mosques, bridges, palaces and schools, with a distinct blend of Islamic and Byzantine influences. His most famous works, the Süleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul and the Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, showcase his mastery of space, proportion and structural innovation, cementing his legacy as one of history’s greatest architects.