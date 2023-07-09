In the past decade, treacherous rip currents in the Black Sea have claimed the lives of 304 out of 648 individuals who were pulled away from the shores of 12 cities, which now face imminent drowning risks.

Startlingly, the city of Samsun recorded the highest number of drowning cases, while Artvin reported the fewest incidents. Associate professor Mustafa Serkan Abdüsselam emphasized the unfortunate trend of increasing cases year after year. Furthermore, analysis reveals that 70% of these incidents involve individuals under the age of 30, with men accounting for 80% of the drowning cases compared to 20% for women.

Commonly referred to as the "pulling current," rip currents predominantly occur in the Black Sea, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year. Over the period from 2012 to 2022, a total of 554 incidents were reported in Samsun, Artvin, Bartın, Düzce, Giresun, Kastamonu, Ordu, Rize, Sakarya, Sinop, Trabzon, and Zonguldak, within the jurisdiction of the Black Sea Regional Command Coast Guard. Out of the 648 people who ventured into the sea from these coastal regions, 304 tragically lost their lives due to drowning.

Detailed data reveals that out of the individuals at risk, 276 men and 28 women succumbed to drowning. Notably, 439 of the victims were under the age of 30, with 212 minors under the age of 18.

The number of drowning incidents varied over the years, with a minimum of 18 cases in 2012 and a peak of 93 cases in 2022. Interestingly, the onset of the pandemic in 2019 led to a significant drop in drowning incidents, reducing them to a mere 16. However, as the pandemic abated, the numbers surged to 46 in 2021. The data clearly indicates a correlation between the summer months and increased drowning, influenced by rising air and sea temperatures.

The period between May and October, when beach activities are most prevalent, witnessed the highest risks of drowning. July and August stood out as the months with the highest number of incidents, with 101 and 107 cases respectively. Weekdays and weekends accounted for an equal share of drowning fatalities, while survival rates showed a slight difference, with 57% during the week and 43% on weekends. Sundays emerged as the days with the highest number of drowning cases, totaling 189.

To address this pressing issue, Abdüsselam, the director of Giresun University's Augmented Reality Application and Research Center, announced a collaborative effort with the Foresight Research Center to analyze the risks associated with rip currents in the Black Sea. Their objective is to develop educational applications that promote safety and awareness.

Sharing insights from his research, Abdüsselam expressed concern over the alarming rise in drowning incidents in the Black Sea region between 2012 and 2022. He emphasized that nearly 70% of the cases involved individuals under the age of 30, and approximately 50% of those were under 18. Moreover, survival rates indicate that close to 50% of men and 75% of women survive near-drowning incidents. July and August were underscored as critical months with heightened density, demanding increased caution.

Meanwhile, in the previous year, numerous foreign students in various coastal cities along the Black Sea lost their lives or endured extended hospital stays in critical conditions.

The rising number of drowning incidents in the Black Sea necessitate immediate attention and collaborative efforts from authorities, educational institutions and the public alike. Strengthening safety measures, promoting awareness campaigns, and implementing effective preventive measures are crucial steps to protect lives and ensure the well-being of those enjoying the sea.