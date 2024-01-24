Climate change is posing a severe threat to bee health in Türkiye, increasing bee deaths. Professor Levent Aydın, a Bursa Uludağ University's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine faculty member, highlighted the significant impact of climate change on bees, emphasizing the need for adjusting seasons to ensure sustainable beekeeping.

Aydın stressed that beekeepers should act in accordance with meteorological data, moving away from traditional beekeeping practices.

Sudden climate changes are compromising the immune system of bees, causing disruptions in their natural order, particularly during winter. The lack of food sources due to washed-away pollen and nectar during unexpected rains can contribute to the decline in bee populations.

To combat the adverse effects of global climate change, Aydın recommended strengthening bee colonies, especially in winter, to minimize death rates. He also cautioned against the increasing trend of purchasing foreign bee breeds online, urging beekeepers to focus on native bee breeds adapted to regional conditions.

Professor Halil Yeninar from Kahramanmaraş Sütçü Imam University's Faculty of Agriculture Department of Animal Science echoed concerns about the negative impact of global warming on bees. Yeninar emphasized the necessity of providing clean water resources and using ventilated hives with grills to dissipate excessive heat from beehives, as high temperatures above 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 degrees Fahrenheit) can lead to bee deaths.

Attributing the recent surge in bee deaths in Türkiye to extreme heat and drought caused by global warming, Yeninar highlighted the detrimental effect on the apiculture sector, urging a shift toward sustainable practices to mitigate the impact of climate change on bee populations.