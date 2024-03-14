Authorities seized a gold-embossed book crafted on deerskin, believed to date back to the Roman period, in the central Anatolian province of Niğde on Wednesday.

The operation, carried out by Provincial Gendarmerie Command teams in the town of Kemerhisar in the Bor district of Niğde, led to the detention of two suspects allegedly involved in the possession of the artifact.

The manuscript's origin and historical significance are yet to be fully determined, but initial assessments suggest it could be a valuable relic from the Roman era.

The suspects, identified as public officials, were taken into custody during the operation. Legal proceedings have been initiated against them as the investigation continues.