Authorities seized 277 historical artifacts believed to date back to the Roman era during a raid on a home in the Karacasu district of Aydın in western Türkiye, officials said Monday.

Acting on a tip, local gendarmerie teams raided the home of a suspect identified as Ü.Ö. in the Yeşilyurt neighborhood. During the search, officers found 223 objects, including coins and arrowheads, along with 54 other artifacts, such as a column capital, a sarcophagus fragment and a relief sculpture.

The suspect was taken into custody and transferred to the district gendarmerie station for further questioning.

The recovered artifacts will be handed over to the Aydın Museum Directorate for examination and preservation, authorities said.

Aydın holds a unique place in ancient history, with many remnants of the Roman era still visible in its landscapes and structures.

During the height of the Roman Empire, Aydın was incorporated into the province of Asia, which played a key role in trade and culture. The area, known as Phrygia during earlier times, was later integrated into Roman rule and became home to several important settlements.

The region flourished under Roman governance, which brought architectural, cultural and economic prosperity.