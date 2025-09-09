A colorful parrot, missing for three days in eastern Türkiye's Sivas, proved impossible to catch – even when its owner in Cyprus sent a Russian voice recording to lure it back.

The bird belonged to a Russian tourist visiting Türkiye, who said goodbye to it unintentionally while refueling at a local gas station. Despite leaving their contact information at the station, the parrot vanished into the Sivas skyline.

It wasn’t until days later that Mert Halat, a restaurant employee nearby, spotted the bird perched high on a tree branch. Halat and friends tried everything to coax the parrot down, but each attempt only sent it flying higher, keeping the bird just out of reach.

“The bird stayed in the area at first,” Halat said. “We called the fire department for help, but they said they couldn’t assist since the parrot wasn’t injured. We tried every method we could, even played a Russian voice recording sent by the owner – but it just wouldn’t come down. Customers at the restaurant were so captivated they even stopped eating to help search.”

Halat described the bird as striking yellow and blue, likely around 10 years old, and capable of living up to 80 years. “The parrot doesn’t know Turkish – it only understands Russian and Georgian,” he said. “We tried calling it in Turkish at first, not knowing. The owner did what they could, but the language barrier made it difficult.”

By the end, the parrot flew off, a free spirit defying every attempt to bring it back to its cage – leaving behind a story of curiosity, colorful feathers, and a temporary taste of adventure in the heart of Sivas.