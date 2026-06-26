The Sabri Ülker Foundation has launched a new "Science Ambassadors" network to connect past winners of its Future Science Leader Award with young researchers, expanding its efforts to strengthen international scientific collaboration and support the next generation of scientists.

The initiative was introduced during the launch of the 2026 Future Science Leader Award application period, with applications opening on June 25, 2026, and remaining open until April 25, 2027.

Under the initiative, previous recipients of the Future Science Leader Award will serve as "science ambassadors," mentoring young researchers while fostering international scientific collaboration and expanding the societal impact of research in the fields of food, nutrition and public health.

The launch event featured former award winners, who shared their research achievements, international collaborations and the impact of their work since receiving the award.

A science gallery showcasing the research, scientific publications, patents and international collaborations of previous award recipients was also presented during the event.

Speaking at the launch, Sabri Ülker Foundation Chairperson Yahya Ülker said the foundation is taking another major step toward expanding its scientific vision globally by opening the Future Science Leader Award to international applications.

"As the Sabri Ülker Foundation, we have been contributing to the dissemination of reliable scientific knowledge since 2009 while supporting research that benefits human health," Ülker said.

He said the award program, launched a decade ago, has enabled previous recipients to produce more than 1,500 scientific publications, over 25 patents and patent applications, more than 300 research projects and over 150 international collaborations.

"These achievements show that the Future Science Leader Award supports not only individual success but also scientific impact on a global scale," he said.

Ülker said the newly established Science Ambassadors network aims to inspire more researchers while strengthening international scientific partnerships.

"The Future Science Leader Award has become more than an award program. It is now a platform that brings scientists together, strengthens collaboration and expands the social impact of science," he added.

The Future Science Leader Award supports original research in food, nutrition and public health. Applicants must be under the age of 45 and hold a Ph.D., M.D. or an equivalent doctoral degree. Applications must be submitted in English through the program's online portal.