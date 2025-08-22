More than 150 Muslim scholars from over 50 countries gathered at Istanbul’s historic Eyüp Sultan Mosque on Friday for the start of an eight-day conference on Gaza, focusing on uniting the Muslim world against Israel’s genocidal war and the Islamic world’s role in humanitarian action.

The conference, titled "Islamic and Humanitarian Responsibility: Gaza," is organized by the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) and the Foundation for Islamic Scholars in Türkiye.

The gathering began with Friday prayers at Eyüp Sultan and a news conference featuring speeches from leading religious figures.

According to a statement, which was handed out to Anadolu Agency (AA) before the news conference, the event aims to mobilize the Islamic world and the international community to halt the attacks, open humanitarian corridors, and ensure aid reaches Gaza's people.

It also emphasizes the need for an "Islamic alliance" to counter what it calls genocide, racism, and expansionist ambitions.

The statement further highlights the importance of reviving the spirit of the Hilfu’l-Fudul (Pact of Virtues) to hold perpetrators of atrocities accountable.

Other goals include forming delegations to meet state leaders, establishing a permanent follow-up body to implement conference decisions, and sending a message of solidarity to Gaza.

'No peace on earth until there is peace in Palestine'

Ali Erbaş, head of Türkiye’s Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), condemned Israel’s assault on Gaza as "a terrorist network, a herd of bandits, a wild and perverse gang ... carrying out brutality against brutality."

"Because the case of Palestine is a matter of faith, a matter of morality and conscience. There will be no peace on earth until there is peace in Palestine," he said.

IUMS President Ali Muhyiddin al-Qaradaghi urged Muslim and Arab nations to see Gaza’s plight as their own. "Protect yourselves," he warned, arguing that Israel’s expansionist project threatens the entire region.

"This conference... reaffirms that Gaza is not only a Palestinian issue; it is an issue of the entire Ummah and a just human cause that no one has the right to abandon."

Eymen Zeydan, head of the International Jerusalem Institution’s Türkiye branch, described the war as "one of the greatest catastrophes in modern history," accusing Israel of committing genocide against "more than two and a half million of our steadfast people in Gaza."

"For the first time in history, before the eyes of the entire world, a terrorist Zionist government dares to implement a declared plan to wipe out an entire people. They have spared neither mosque nor church, neither hospital nor school," he added.

Professor Nasrullah Haci Muftuoglu, president of the Islamic Scholars Foundation, said the weeklong program will feature 18 sessions addressing Gaza, Jerusalem, and the wider Palestinian struggle.

He emphasized that sanctions and boycotts against Israel are "a priority grounded in Sharia laws and international humanitarian principles."

The conference will run through Aug. 29, concluding at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque with the issuance of the "Istanbul Declaration," which organizers say will outline concrete steps for political, humanitarian, and legal action in support of Palestinians.