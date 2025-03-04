A team of scholars has pinpointed the route Ottoman Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror (Mehmed II) used when he captured northern Türkiye's Trabzon in 1461, following a thorough investigation of historical records.

The project, led by professor Ismail Köse from Karadeniz Technical University (KTÜ), was part of the EU-funded COST Action Saving European Archaeology from the Digital Dark Age (SEADDA). The research, with contributions from KTÜ’s Technology Transfer Application and Research Center, was presented to TÜBİTAK for further support.

The initiative aimed to trace the paths taken by Persian Prince Kyros and his 10,000 mercenaries during the Kunaxsa Battle in 401 B.C. and the route followed by Mehmed II’s army when he seized Trabzon in 1461. The routes across Trabzon, Gümüşhane and Bayburt were mapped and modeled digitally, with the findings presented through a comprehensive geographical approach.

Köse explained that the team had long been researching ancient routes leading from eastern Anatolia to the port in Trabzon. He highlighted two key historical events: the 1461 conquest of Trabzon by Mehmed II and the 10,000 mercenaries’ march more than 2,400 years ago.

“We know the route taken by Kyros’ army, and there is also literature on Mehmed II’s route. However, we lacked concrete, fieldwork-backed data to pinpoint the exact paths,” Köse said.

He emphasized the importance of identifying the exact locations, noting that there were no surviving records of the sultan's travel itinerary. “Since 2018, we’ve been working to identify these routes through our project,” Köse added.

A historical bridge revealed to have been used by the Ottomans during their conquest of Trabzon in 1461, in Trabzon, northern Türkiye, March 3, 2025. (AA Photo)

Despite encountering some challenges, Köse’s team used historical literature to align with geographic data. “While the accuracy may not be 100%, we have developed a reliable pathway with approximately 90% accuracy,” he said.

Associate professor Osman Emir, another key figure in the project, highlighted the focus on routes actively used during the Ottoman period. He noted that many of these routes had remained unchanged in the region over time, allowing for research based on historical roads and archaeological findings.

“During our research, we discovered significant fortresses, watchtowers, inns and other valuable archaeological materials along these paths,” Emir remarked. He also pointed out that identifying these ancient roads provided key insights into the historical importance of the routes and their potential as a tourism resource.

The team has documented the cultural inventory along the routes, recognizing the historical significance and tourism potential of these areas, including castles, watchtowers, inns and bridges. The project’s next phase will focus on promoting these ancient paths for tourism.