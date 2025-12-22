The Ministry of Family and Social Services continues to scale up its School Support Project, with a total of 42,534 children nationwide benefiting from the program to date, underscoring the government’s broader strategy to strengthen child welfare through integrated social policies.

Implemented as part of the Social and Economic Support (SED) framework, the project is designed to ensure that children can remain with their families and continue their development within their own social environments. The ministry positions the initiative not merely as a financial assistance mechanism, but as a multidimensional support model that prioritizes psychosocial well-being, academic continuity and social integration.

According to an official statement, the School Support Project has been in operation since 2017, with the explicit aim of increasing the effectiveness of SED services by extending structured support to children during out-of-school hours. Currently, 20,464 children are actively receiving assistance under the program.

The ministry notes that the project primarily targets middle school and high school students, focusing on strengthening psychosocial resilience while also providing academic guidance tailored to individual needs. Through a wide range of artistic, cultural, social, sporting and academic activities, children are encouraged to socialize, discover their talents and develop sustainable social skills that support long-term social cohesion.

Officials emphasize that these activities are structured to improve children’s ability to build healthy social relationships, enhance self-confidence and adapt more effectively to their educational and social environments. Courses, workshops and training sessions are implemented in coordination with local institutions to ensure accessibility and consistency across regions.

Data released by the ministry indicate that the project has reached all 81 provinces, reflecting a nationwide rollout aligned with equity-based service delivery. Of the total beneficiaries, 29,908 are middle school students, while 12,626 are enrolled at the high school level, highlighting a strong focus on adolescence as a critical stage of development.

The ministry frames the School Support Project as a key pillar within Türkiye’s child-centered social policy architecture, reinforcing preventative approaches over reactive interventions. By combining economic assistance with structured developmental support, the program aims to reduce educational disengagement, strengthen family-based care models and promote equal opportunities for children at risk.