In an unusual trend that underscores the allure of coastal living even beyond the mortal realm, residents in the Black Sea coastal city of Trabzon are flocking to municipal authorities to secure burial plots with sea views.

The surge in demand has prompted a rush of preliminary applications to the municipality, as individuals seek to reserve their final resting places in the scenic backdrop of the Black Sea. The phenomenon has gained such momentum that it has even resulted in health concerns, as an elderly person fell ill due to the high volume of applications and the sweltering weather, necessitating a hospital visit following initial assistance from 112 Emergency Health teams.

Köksal Saral, the head of the Metropolitan Municipality Cemeteries Department, shed light on this extraordinary trend, revealing that they had responded to citizens' requests by making grave sites available for purchase. "We invited those who applied to the area to choose a place," Saral explained. He further disclosed that although the allocated cemetery space could accommodate up to 6,000 individuals, they had already received a staggering 3,000 applications.

Out of the sprawling 40-decare area, 12 decares have been designated for internal and vehicle roads, ensuring accessibility within the cemetery grounds. Saral emphasized that sales would continue as long as there was space to accommodate additional applicants.

Addressing the morning rush of citizens eager to select their burial sites, Saral noted: "We also have a computer-based selection system, but it is a land issue. Citizens cannot understand the land from a computer or a sketch. They need to see the land somehow."

As the rush for these unique resting places continues, individuals like Asiye Moradaoğlu are making the journey to the region to secure their preferred cemetery location. Moradaoğlu, who arrived in the area with her sister-in-law, recounted their experience: "We had already registered for the cemetery; they said it had been released. We came too, but we were late. We were left with the bottom row. We bought two cemeteries."