Sea snot or marine mucilage that appears as a natural phenomenon and the result of increased pollution and climate change could increase its severity in Türkiye's western Izmir Bay if necessary precautions are not taken in time, a science advisor warned on Monday.

Erol Kesici, Turkish Nature Conservation Association Science Advisor and a retired faculty member from Süleyman Demirel University's Eğirdir Fisheries Faculty told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the mucilage that had been encountered in previous years increased its severity locally in some parts of the Bay this year.

Kesici, who pointed out that the pollution in the Bay causes rise in levels of nitrogen and phosphorus and an excessive increase in beneficial sea lettuce that normally produces oxygen, noted that the mucilage-induced pollution affects the beneficial red algae to not grow sufficiently and break off and cover the sea.

He also added that recently, the number of red seaweeds has covered a large surface over the waters in Izmir Bay.

Noting that such organisms affect life aquatic life negatively by reducing oxygen in the water, Kesici said, "We determined that red algae completely cover all sides and that together with other algae and pollution, they form a gelation or salivation event along the coast. In the research we have conducted, we see that salivation has started, and mushy structures gradually increase in parts of the sea that we refer to as bottom mud, which represents a great danger (since) it's spreading like dead soil there."

Kesici furtherly explained that the oxygen levels which are measured at level two, at certain points drop to the figure of one, while the visibility at the points where the mucilage is more evident was "almost zero," adding that the amount of oxygen for sustaining life must be at least five.

The expert also warned that the salivation of sea lettuce, red algae and other organisms in the water will create a strong odor in the city, especially in July and August.

Reiterating that nitrogen and phosphorus have reached levels that shall not be found in the seas, Kesici underlined that factors such as treated and untreated domestic wastes, agricultural wastes, industrial wastes, and sea traffic gradually affect their increase. Stating that both sea lettuce and red algae are increasing particularly in bottom mud spots, where water levels are low, Kesici highlighted that these organisms, normally recognized as beneficial become rotten and oxygen-consuming, as their amount increases.

A person is seen collecting a sample for examination from Izmir Bay, western Türkiye, May 29, 2023. (AA Photo)

In terms of potential solutions, Kesici emphasized on the need for continuous cleaning of the gulf. He suggested that the water flowing into the gulf should undergo proper treatment and that wastewater should be diverted away from the area, if possible. Surface waters, including those from streams and canals, should be subject to treatment processes.

He also stressed on the importance of avoiding concrete structures and ensuring the thorough cleaning of the bottom sediment within a specific time-frame.

During their examination of various points in Izmir Bay, such as Karşıyaka, Narlıdere, and Sasalı, Kesici noted that mucilage was discovered around 15 days ago and predicted that the situation would intensify and reach the surface if the matter is not resolved in time.

Kesici noted the appearance of mucilage in Istanbul differs from the one in Izmir because of the distinct algae species found in the Marmara Sea and the gulf.

Specifically, in Izmir Bay, excessive growth of "noctiluca," an orange-colored algae species, contributes to the formation of mucilage. "Mucilage here is not the same as in Istanbul. Since the diversity of the rate is different, it is reflected in different ways here and in Istanbul," he said.

He also pointed out that mucilage is more visible on the sea's surface during periods when the sea is more calm, and in specific locations.