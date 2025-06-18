Seagrass along Türkiye’s coasts plays a crucial role in combating climate change by capturing approximately 150,000 tons of carbon every year, equivalent to the carbon absorption capacity of nearly 6 million trees annually, according to professor Ergün Taşkın, marine biologist and head of hydrobiology at Manisa Celal Bayar University.

Seagrass, which thrives at depths ranging from the surface to about 40 meters (131 feet) in the seas surrounding Türkiye, is considered the “lungs of the seas” due to its exceptional ability to store carbon. These underwater plant habitats not only provide shelter and food for a diverse array of marine life but also serve as major carbon sinks, helping mitigate global warming.

Among the five seagrass species found in Türkiye, Posidonia oceanica, commonly known as “sea ribbon,” is the most widespread. Other significant species include Cymodocea nodosa in the Mediterranean and the Marmara Sea, along with Zostera marina, Zostera noltei and Halophila stipulacea, the latter having spread to Türkiye’s northern Aegean coast via the Eastern Mediterranean.

Taşkın highlighted that Türkiye’s seagrass meadows currently cover around 95,500 hectares (236,000 acres), with ongoing surveys estimating a potential increase to between 120,000 and 130,000 hectares. These habitats support an impressive biodiversity, hosting over 1,100 marine species.

Regional carbon storage capacity figures reveal that seagrass in the Aegean Sea captures approximately 104,000 tons of carbon annually, while those in the Marmara and Mediterranean Sea account for 42,000 and 4,600 tons, respectively.

Despite their environmental importance, seagrass beds face growing threats. Taşkın pointed out that pollution from untreated discharge water, overfishing, tourism pressures, rising water temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) during summer and increased salinity levels have forced seagrasses to retreat from deeper to shallower coastal waters over the past decade. This shift raises concerns about the long-term sustainability of these vital ecosystems.

Taşkın and colleagues recently published a comprehensive book titled "Seagrasses: Distribution, Monitoring, Conservation and Restoration" to raise awareness and provide scientific guidance on their protection. The publication details the ecology of Türkiye’s seagrass beds, their carbon sequestration potential, and advanced underwater imaging techniques used for monitoring.

Experts stress the urgent need for enhanced conservation efforts to protect Türkiye’s seagrass habitats. Their preservation not only supports marine biodiversity but also strengthens the country’s fight against climate change by maintaining these natural carbon sinks and protecting coastal environments.