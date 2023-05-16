After a pair of devastating earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye caused widespread destruction and left millions of people requiring temporary shelters, many earthquake victims sought refuge in trains and maritime vessels, in addition to the tents and container cities provided by the government and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).

One example of accommodation was a vessel named the MSC Aurelia that had docked in Hatay's Iskenduren district and hosted earthquake survivors for the last three months.

According to the statement made by MSC, the mentioned ship anchored in the port of Iskenderun as part of the support and aid mobilization of group companies MSC, Medlog and Asyaport after the disaster in Türkiye and departed from the dock on Monday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

In the mentioned period, in coordination with the local government and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the ship with over a thousand beds lent a hand to earthquake survivors by providing them with three meals a day and ensuring suitable hygienic conditions.

Through its affiliations, the vessel has procured medical supplies, pediatric drugs, food supplements, hygienic materials, food and beverages, clothing and blankets and delivered them via Medlog Logistics to the collection points and subsequently to the earthquake survivors in locations determined by the AFAD.

The Italian chefs onboard prepared the meals for numerous survivors while activities such as cake and cookie-making were organized for the children on the deck. Additionally, the helicopter pad on the ship was transformed into an open space for children to play in.

In Ramadan, a fast-breaking dinner was held for earthquake victims with the participation of Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez. In addition, the ship's Italian chefs also held fast-breaking meals for the earthquake victims outside the ship during Ramadan.

Before the ship officially departed from Iskenderun, Captain Dumitru Rusu who had brought the vessel to the Turkish port affected by the earthquake was handed a plaque of appreciation. The captain received his plaque from MSC Mersin Regional Manager Uğur Tosuner and Medlog Logistics Mersin Regional Manager Necati Mürşitoğlu in recognition of his invaluable assistance and dedicated work during the earthquake recovery process.